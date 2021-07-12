Anglesey: Fears over RAF Valley jobs risk as aircraft retired

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday. The official heading up Northern Ireland's Covid vaccine certificate system has said there are "frantic" continued efforts to resolve issues with it. Dr Eddie O'Neill, from Northern Ireland's Department of Health, said staff worked until 05:00 BST on Friday to try to fix problems. But the system, which was temporarily suspended on Tuesday, did not resume as planned on Friday morning. It had been out of action due to a risk of some applicants' data being wrongly sent to other users. It was hoped it would be back up by early afternoon, but as of midnight the service was still unavailable. The CovidCertNI allows people to prove they are double-vaccinated when they travel abroad.