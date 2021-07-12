Cancel
Anglesey: Fears over RAF Valley jobs risk as aircraft retired

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to 70 jobs could be lost at an RAF base as an aircraft is decommissioned, a union has warned. The Hawk T1 will be retired from service in March 2022 as part of Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans. Unite said the plans were a "huge blow to the workforce"...

