Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

The Charlotte Metro Low Income Limit Is $47,150, Above U.S. Average

By Alexis Zarycki
kiss951.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.S. begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and work towards economic recovery, one of the major economic issues to watch in the months and years ahead is housing. The pandemic has in some ways increased economic inequality, and trends in housing show it. Many high earners are using favorable mortgage interest rates and record household savings during the pandemic to buy from unusually low inventories of homes, creating fierce competition among buyers and driving home prices higher. Meanwhile, low-income workers have relied on government stimulus, rent assistance programs, and eviction moratoriums for nearly a year and a half just to keep a roof over their heads—and many of those programs will likely run out in the next few months.

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Gastonia, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
City
Gastonia, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Assistance#Fair Housing#Construction Coverage#Hud#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Charlotte Experiencing Strong Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic

After a tough, to say the least, 2020 for the economy things have started to turn around. Vaccination rates are rising leading to many local economies across the U.S. trending upwards. And just like in most situations, key economic metrics in some locations have been rebounding at a faster rate when compared to pre-pandemic levels. A new study by SmartAsset analyzed data for 49 of the largest U.S. cities to find which areas had the strongest economic recoveries post COVID-19 pandemic. They looked at the changes in consumer spending, small businesses open, small business revenue, and job postings between January 2020 and April 2021. The March 2021 unemployment rate also factored into the rankings. So how is Charlotte doing post-pandemic?
HomelessPosted by
NRDC

Homes Are Infrastructure: GREAHT Leap for Affordable Housing

As the nation attempts to move out of the pandemic towards economic recovery, a crisis we’ve faced for years is coming into focus again: Housing affordability. This is most keenly and devastatingly felt in an impending eviction crisis, as state moratoria on utility shutoffs and evictions expire—including a national moratorium ending July 31—and billions of dollars in federal aid to prevent homelessness is delivered slowly or inconsistently.
Maryland StatePosted by
Maryland Reporter

Here’s How the Average Maryland Retirement Income Stacks Up to the Nation

Everyone’s path to retirement looks a little different. Whether you started saving early or waited until you were more financially stable, whether you have a dream retirement location destination in mind or just want to settle down where you are, and whether you have a roadmap of what life will look like beyond your job or not, there’s no right or wrong way to reach retirement.
Brooksville, FLsuncoastnews.com

Brooksville council vetoes funds for low-income housing

BROOKSVILLE — A request from developers to borrow $340,000 of public money to build low-income housing bit the dust after Brooksville City Attorney Gretchen Vose said of the loan agreement, “It didn't look like we'd get paid.”. At their July 12 meeting, Brooksville City Council members Pat Brayton, Betty Erhard...
Real Estateurbanturf.com

Six Figures: DC-Area Home Sellers See Highest Profits on Record

Those in the DC region who sold a home between April and June were part of a fortunate group. Homeowners in the area who sold in the second quarter of 2021 saw an average profit of $150,000, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. This is a 78% increase in profit year-over-year and the highest average quarterly profit on record for the region. Home seller profits nationwide averaged $94,500 in the second quarter.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Editorial: Simpson looks out for Idaho Falls' low income families

Rep. Mike Simpson is to be commended for going above and beyond to assist local low- and middle-income families as area housing prices continue to skyrocket. Wages are rising, a welcome change after two decades of stagnation. But home prices and rent in Idaho Falls and surrounding communities are rising even faster, in the neighborhood of 20% per year, putting an ever-greater share of the local community at risk of housing insecurity. A starter home now often sells for more than $300,000, and rent for a two-bedroom apartment often exceeds $1,100.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Another employer in Charlotte raises its minimum wage

CHARLOTTE — Synchrony Financial, which employs hundreds of people in the Charlotte area, is raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour for employees in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The change goes into effect Aug. 2. Connecticut-based Synchrony expects the new wage to affect 5,000 full- and part-time employees....
AdvocacyPosted by
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

LOW-INCOME families can get food stamps to ensure they are eating healthily. The stamps are also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). There are almost 10million families in America with children on SNAP, according to campaign group Feeding America. The federal program ensures households facing tough times...
Des Moines, IAweareiowa.com

Metro program gives low-income youth job opportunities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Before Anai Kur started working at Fred's Bike Shop in Des Moines, he didn't know how to ride a bike, let alone work on them. Now he is a key member of the small but mighty team. He's a quick learner, but finding a job without...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Shift Slightly Upward

Also this week, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.10% with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.12%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.51%. “As the economy works to get back to its pre-pandemic self, and the fight against COVID-19 variants unfolds, owners and buyers continue to benefit from some of the lowest mortgage rates of all-time,” said Sam Khater, Chief Economist at Freddie Mac. “Largely due to the current environment, the 30-year fixed-rate remains below 3% for the fifth consecutive week, while the 15-year fixed-rate hits another record low.”
Real Estatesmcorridornews.com

USDA extends eviction moratorium for homeowners

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today extended through Sept. 30, the eviction moratorium for homeowners of properties financed or guaranteed by USDA. “The United States is still reeling from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA is taking this important action today to allow individuals and families who face eviction from homes purchased with USDA Single-Family Housing loans more time to maintain safe and stable housing, whether it’s in their current homes, or by obtaining alternative housing options,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said. “Actions like the one we’re announcing today are part of President Biden’s strategy to ensure a stable and equitable recovery from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide continued protection for thousands of individuals and families in rural America.”
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Homebuying Activity Returns as Inventory Increases

An uptick in homebuying activity in June after months of decline shows slowed buying activity resulted from low inventory, says the National Association of Realtors (NAR). June housing inventory was up 3.3% from May, bringing homebuying activity up with it. Builders continue to make strides in meeting housing demand, finds NAR. There were 1.6 million housing starts in June and nearly half of all metros the NAR tracks issued more single-family permits than its historical average. Houston and Dallas issued the most single-family permits during the last 12 months, exceeding 50,000 each. Phoenix issued the third highest number of permits at just over 36,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy