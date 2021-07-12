Hilaria Baldwin's Recent Post About Her Culture Has The Internet Fuming

It seemed as if the heritage scandal that turned the internet against Hilaria Baldwin was safely behind her. In case you missed it, the mom of six got herself into hot water when she was essentially caught in a lie about where she was born. For about a decade, we were led to believe the yoga instructor was from Spain when in fact, she hails from Boston (via The New York Times). Although Baldwin tried to set the record straight about the scandal, fallout ensued, with the wife of actor Alec Baldwin garnering online scorn for her "grift."