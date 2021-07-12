“Stuff the Bus” Effort Coming Up

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – It’s time soon to “Stuff the Bus.”. The annual campaign to collect backpacks and school supplies for students from families in need in Ottawa County kicks off next Monday, July 19, 2021. Through August 4th, the Greater Ottawa County United Way will ask the community to make their drop offs at five Fifth Third Bank locations – 757 Michigan Avenue in Holland, 403 Butternut Drive on Holland’s North Side, 839 Robbins Road in Grand Haven, 100 3rd Street in Spring Lake, and 4617 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale.