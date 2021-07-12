Big Brother accused again of editing out a comment regarding race

Early on, the head of household Brandon “Frenchie” French promised not to nominate a woman or person of color for eviction the first week since that had become a notorious Big Brother trend. But that's exactly what he did on Sunday's show. "However, during Sunday's episode, multiple clips of Frenchie telling the ladies that he refuses to 'nominate women this week' were aired, while his statement to not put a person of color on the block was seemingly edited out, which left viewers on social media totally suspicious of CBS, per usual," reports Yahoo Entertainment's Kylie Mar. ALSO: Big Brother alum Elena Davies recalls contestants getting paid $1,000 per week in 2017.