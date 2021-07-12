Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada troopers probe I-80 shooting, fatal crash in Reno

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 51-year-old California man injured as a passenger in a crash on Interstate 80 in Reno that killed the driver has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting reported on the highway minutes earlier.

Laron Edward of Berkeley was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail without bail. He also has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was riding in a black 2016 Acura driven by Nichoel Davis, 40, Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was killed in a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Friday a few miles east of the California-Nevada line.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the Acura was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when witnesses say it attempted to pass a tractor-trailer on the shoulder. It clipped the truck and overturned in the median before striking an eastbound tractor-trailer.

Troopers already were responding to a call about shots fired at a pickup from a passing black sedan, the patrol said. They found a blue 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with bullet holes and a shattered window but haven’t released any other details.

It’s not clear if Edward has a lawyer.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 80#Murder#Accident#Ap#Acura#The Nevada Highway Patrol#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Separate traffic accidents in eastern Afghanistan left at least 20 people dead and 18 others injured, a provincial official said Saturday. Both accidents took place in Laghman province on the main highway linking the Afghan capital of Kabul and eastern Nangarhar province, said Asadullah Dawlatzai, spokesman for the Laghman provincial governor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy