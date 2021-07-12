Donors Needed To Address Critically Low Blood Supplies, St. Elizabeth Hospital Rewards Those Who Support
O’FALLON — Summer is typically a time of decreased blood donations, but donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables. You can make a difference by giving blood locally to help people in your community at an upcoming blood drive hosted by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and ImpactLife.m.riverbender.com
