Vermont to hold expungement clinic for Rutland County

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy are going to be helping people in the Rutland area clear their criminal records of certain convictions and dismissed charges.

Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged after a certain period of time has passed.

“Expunging criminal records gives Vermonters a fresh start by providing greater educational, economic, and social opportunities,” Donovan said in a statement.

“We hope this will help folks regain their footing in our community,” said Kennedy.

The expungement clinic will be held on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attorneys will offer free assistance. Appointments are required. People should call the attorney general’s expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033.