Basehor-Linwood High School senior Abby Otten has been involved with the Kansas State Technology Student Association (TSA) since her sophomore year and is currently serving as the organization’s president for a second year. She was inspired by a previous state president when she was in middle school and immediately knew she wanted to be a leader in the organization. Already president of the BLHS chapter, Otten said she fell in love with TSA even more because she could inspire others to learn about the organization and leadership.