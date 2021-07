There's no doubt that Megyn Kelly and Naomi Osaka are both headline-making ladies, but most of the time, we see their names in separate articles. In July, Kelly announced that fans would be hearing from her a lot more after inking a mega-deal with Sirius XM. "My deal with Sirius is, I can talk about whatever I want. I touch third rails for a living, by design. I'm not built that way: to avoid these things," she told People. "I want the fight. I enjoy discussion, fierce discussion, and debate. I can't imagine giving that up again." Previously, her podcast would air three times a week, but with the new deal, it's scheduled to air five days a week, which means we will be hearing a whole lot more from the former NBC employee.