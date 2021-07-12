Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lawyers: Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to face more corruption charges

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXABJ_0auVilV100
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives to attend the Myanmar Entrepreneurship Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. Lawyers for Suu Kyi said Monday, July 12, 2021 they have been informed by the military-installed government that four new charges of corruption have been filed against her. The military overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government in February and arrested her and top members of her National League for Democracy party, including President Win Myint. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Monday they have been informed by the military-installed government that four new charges of corruption have been filed against her.

The military overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government in February and arrested her and top members of her National League for Democracy party, including President Win Myint. Widespread popular resistance against the military takeover is continuing, despite harsh measures by the security forces to quash it.

Since the takeover, the new government has filed a number of criminal charges against Suu Kyi, who is in detention, and several of her colleagues.

Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent analysts say all of the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.

She is currently on trial in the capital Naypyitaw on charges of sedition — defined as spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest — two counts of flouting breaking COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign; illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use; and unlicensed use of the radios. Win Myint is her co-defendant on several of the charges.

Suu Kyi has also has been facing additional charges that have yet to be tried: accepting bribes, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum term of 14 years.

One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told reporters Monday that there would be a first hearing on the new charges on June 22 in the High Court in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city. She said two of the charges are solely against Suu Kyi, and the other two include additional people, but no other details were given her team.

A lengthy wide-ranging news conference held Monday by the government made no mention of the new charges.

On June 10, official media reported that the state Anti-Corruption Commission had found that Suu Kyi accepted bribes and misused her authority to gain advantageous terms in real estate deals. Suu Kyi’s lawyers already denied the allegations when they were first made in March.

Reports in state media including the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said the anti-corruption body had found that Suu Kyi illegally accepted $600,000 and seven gold bars from the former chief minister of Yangon Region, a political ally.

The report also said the commission had found that Suu Kyi has misused her position to obtain rental properties at lower-than-market prices for a charitable foundation named after her mother that she chaired.

The report said that the action deprived the state of revenue it would otherwise have earned.

State television has presented videos of testimony by alleged witnesses to the payoffs in cash and gold, but there was no explanation of the circumstances in which the videos were made or evidence to back up what was said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Corruption#Military Government#Ap#Naypyitaw#The High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Activists allege Myanmar leaders are 'weaponizing' COVID-19

BANGKOK — (AP) — With coronavirus deaths rising in Myanmar, allegations are growing from residents and human rights activists that the military government, which seized control in February, is using the pandemic to consolidate power and crush opposition. In the last week, the per capita death rate in Myanmar surpassed...
kdal610.com

Myanmar jail vaccinates hundreds amid surge in COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s main prison vaccinated more than 600 inmates against COVID-19 on the first day of a drive to inoculate inmates, state media reported on Thursday, as military authorities struggle to control a wave of infections across the country. Infections have surged since June, with 4,980 cases and 365...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

'They are wicked': Myanmar's strike holdouts keep up junta defiance

Doctors healing patients from hiding, teachers giving up their classrooms and bankers losing their savings are among the stubborn holdouts still on strike to protest Myanmar's military coup six months ago. AFP spoke to a doctor, a teacher and a banker about how they were resisting the junta regime.
Militarykfgo.com

Myanmar militia hunts for bodies after clash with army – media

(Reuters) – A Myanmar militia group opposed to military rule has found at least seven bodies with bullet wounds in a jungle area after clashes with the army and it was looking for more missing people on Friday, a militia member and media said. Since the military overthrew the elected...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Myanmar junta accused of crimes against humanity six months on from coup

Human Rights Watch has accused Myanmar’s military junta of crimes against humanity as small groups of protesters marked six months since the armed forces seized power. Bands of university students rode motorbikes around the country’s second-largest city Mandalay on Saturday waving red and green flags, saying they rejected any possibility of talks with the military to negotiate a return to civilian rule.
Protestsrock947.com

Protests, accusations against Myanmar junta ahead of coup anniversary

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Small groups of students protested against Myanmar’s military junta on Saturday in Mandalay and a human rights group accused the armed forces of crimes against humanity ahead of the six-month anniversary of the army’s takeover. Bands of university students rode motorbikes around Mandalay waving red and green...
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Isolated Myanmar calls for international help as COVID cases surge

July 28 – Myanmar’s military ruler is looking for greater cooperation with the international community to contain the coronavirus, state media reported on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a surging wave of infections. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called in a speech for more cooperation on prevention,...
mining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Hong Kong pro-democracy protester sentenced to nine years in jail

A pro-democracy protester has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the first case under Hong Kong’s new national security law as Beijing tightens control over the territory. Tong Ying-kit was convicted on Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Malaysian youths demand PM quit as pandemic worsens

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Hundreds of black-clad Malaysian youth rallied Saturday in central Kuala Lumpur to demand the resignation of the prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as new cases soared in a surge that has also become a political crisis. Public anger against Muhyiddin Yassin’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy