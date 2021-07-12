COVID-19 vaccine van available for groups, community events

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine van will be making its way around New Hampshire this summer.

The van, a partnership between the state and ConvenientMD, starts running Thursday. It will be available to organizations and community events.

This week, the van is going to be at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Sunapee Farmers Market on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A van can be requested through vaccines.nh.gov. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

___

CRAFTSMEN-FAIR

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen 88th Annual Fair is returning to Mount Sunapee this August after having to go virtual last year.

The fair will be held Aug. 7-15. Ticketing will be done online and people will be spread out a bit more this year.

“It has been a long and difficult path to get here,” Miriam Carter, executive director, said in a statement Monday. “This past year has been deeply challenging for all of us, and the journey will be reflected in the passion of our members’ work. We invite everyone to reconnect with the League and rejoin a critical part of our state’s creative economy.”

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 79 cases from Friday through Monday. The total number of deaths remained at 1,375.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 21 new cases per day on June 26 to 22 new cases per day on Saturday.