Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Dayton proposes alternative policing for mental health calls

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton became the latest U.S. city to introduce plans for an alternative policing system to handle certain calls relating to people in mental health crises.

The western Ohio city approved a $150,000 contract last week with a Washington, D.C.-based company, tasking them with data analysis of emergency calls made to the department, making recommendations and meeting with community stakeholders, Dayton Daily News reported Monday.

The process in partnership with Dignity Best Practices will happen over the next six months during which the city will evaluate whether a mental health professional or social worker could be better responders than Dayton police officers.

The city will also consider new training for emergency dispatchers and identify a system for how dispatchers can best communicate and work with officers and residents. The program will begin next year.

The proposal is part of a larger effort by Dayton to reform policing as the national discussion around the role police have in communities continues to shift after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

The announcement brings Dayton alongside the state’s capital, Columbus, which introduced a similar pilot program in May.

Columbus’ program will be a four- to six-week experience when a paramedic, public health clinician and dispatcher will work together to review best responses to non-emergency calls.

The pilot will also explore how alternative responses will dovetail with the upcoming “988” number for people to call to reach a suicide hotline. The Federal Communications Commission approved the number last summer.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Minneapolis#Ap#Dayton Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Long lines force change at many Secretary of State offices

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is promising changes after continued long lines at facilities focused on driver’s licenses and identification cards. White said in a statement Friday that 16 facilities in the Chicago area will begin requiring an appointment to apply for or renew a driver’s license and ID cards beginning next month. Road tests also will require an appointment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy