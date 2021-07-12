Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall Kiwanis, PlayTri present annual Tri Rock Triathlon

By Editor
Posted by 
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 18 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX (July 12, 2021) The Rockwall Kiwanis will host its annual Tri Rock Triathlon from 7:15 a.m. to about noon Sunday, August 1 at the JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall, 1210 N. Goliad St. The Sprint Triathlon is open to everyone 13 and older, and comprises a 150-yard pool...

Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

Rockwall County, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Lorne Liechty, Brad Howard announce release of new book

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (July 30, 2021) Lorne Liechty and Brad Howard are excited to announce the release of their new book, which is designed to help readers redefine and reshape their lives through good decision making. According to Liechty, “Your life can be forever changed in a single moment – but more importantly, your reaction to a single moment can forever change your character, your fortunes and your future.”
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Famed Olympic dressage trainer Johann Hinnemann visits Black Star Sport Horses in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX – July 29, 2021 — Renowned Olympic dressage coach Johann Hinnemann was at Black Star Sport Horses this week. Johann Hinnemann is one of the most sought-after dressage trainers in the world and currently has three students currently competing at the Olympics in Tokyo. Johann has coached the Canadian team, Dutch team, and German team during his career.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Crowds gathered to honor a Rockwall leader

Rockwall, Texas – July 27, 2021 – The Lighthouse at The Harbor has been dedicated as the Scott Self Memorial Lighthouse. Scott Self gave so much to Rockwall since moving here in 1977. The entrepreneur owner of Sail with Scott and Pro Soap was a lifelong accomplished sailor who founded Dallas Race Week, a premier regatta spanning four decades on Lake Ray Hubbard.
Wylie, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Baby bobcat with traumatic injuries recovering at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie

WYLIE, TX (July 23, 2021) A young mail bobcat is recovering after a traumatic injury, likely the result of a run-in with a car. In-Sync Exotics was contacted by a concerned resident after seeing the bobcat struggling. The bobcat was immediately retrieved by a member of the In-Sync Exotics team and brought in for assessment. After ensuring the bobcat, named Elijah, was stable, he was taken to Animal Imaging in Plano for further assessment. An MRI indicated fractures in his spine and shoulders. After review by neurologist Dr. Dukate, the bobcat’s spinal cord was found to be intact and his prognosis for recovery is good after 6-8 weeks of crate rest, pain medication, and physical therapy if necessary.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Lone Star CASA welcomes six new volunteer advocates

ROCKWALL, TX (July 21, 2021) Lone Star CASA welcomed six new CASA advocates today, sworn in by Judge Brett Hall in Rockwall. Lone Star CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) trains volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system in Kaufman and Rockwall counties. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, pass background checks and be able to make a year commitment to a child.
Texas StatePosted by
Blue Ribbon News

State Fair announces 2021 Big Tex Choice Awards Food Competition Semi-Finalists

DALLAS, TX (July 15, 2021) State Fair of Texas concessionaires are officially off to the races with a new lineup of incredible, edible innovations for the public to taste at the Fair this fall. The 17th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards offers another year of exciting bites for all appetites. The 2021 lineup is bursting with flavor – whether you love savory or sweet, you’re in for a treat this year. After much deliberation in the first round of judging, the scores have been tallied and the results are in; 32 semi-finalists have been named to move forward. Comprised of 19 savory and 13 sweet entries, these semi-finalist contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”
Garland, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Garland ISD to offer free school meals to all in 2021-22

GARLAND ISD, TX (July 14, 2021) Garland ISD is pleased to announce that all students will have access to free, nutritious meals every school day during 2021-22. Thanks to guidance issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), schools are allowed to offer meals at no cost to all students this school year. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Each district school has a copy of the USDA’s policy, which may be reviewed upon request.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

YMCA and Mission Control team up to bring esports to communities across greater Dallas area

DALLAS (July 12, 2021) – Today, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas announced Mission Control, a leading recreational esports software, is working with the Dallas YMCA. After seeing much success in its esports programs, the Dallas YMCA has chosen to utilize the Mission Control platform as it allows them to create an even better experience for players, while also working to gather a larger digital community. The switch to the Mission Control platform provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for children and adults to game together in the local Dallas community with an organization they trust.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall City Council recognizes lifesaving teens

ROCKWALL, TX – July 9, 2021 – The Rockwall City Council honored three local teens for saving the life of a drowning child. Thanks to the teens’ swift action, the child is alive and well today. Mayor Kevin Fowler, Assistant Fire Chief Brett Merritt, and Parks and Recreation Director Travis Sales presented the awards at the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5.

