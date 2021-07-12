Lockheed Books $58M Air Force Award for Continued C-130J Super Hercules Sustainment
Lockheed Martin will continue sustaining the U.S. Air Force’s four-engine turboprop transport aircraft following a new $57.84 million award from the service branch. The company received a firm-fixed-price, time-and-material, cost-plus-incentive-fee and requirements modification to its C-130J Super Hercules long-term sustainment contract, the Department of Defense said Friday. Lockheed will deliver...blog.executivebiz.com
