ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc. is pleased to announce that Major General (USAF, Ret.) Pamela Lincoln has joined the company to direct Air Force and Space Force program development. Major General (Ret.) Lincoln brings three decades of diverse space, strategic missile, and air expertise from her active duty and reserve careers. She has held leadership positions in space operations and within the USAF HQ, where she led special studies on force structure and information technology modernization. While serving as the Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Commander of U.S. Space Command, she was deeply involved in efforts to create the US Space Force and advance the Space Combatant Command towards full operational capability.