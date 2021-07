Lockheed Martin’s M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is the United States Army’s most powerful rocket launcher and it’s mounted on a standard Army M1140 truck frame. It’s capable of carrying six rockets or one MGM-140 ATACMS missile on the U.S. Army’s new Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) five-ton truck, and can launch the entire Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions (MFOM). Read more for a video and additional information.