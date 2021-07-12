Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Press Start: ‘The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive Series’ and perfecting resonant storytelling

By Perrin Smith
scaddistrict.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes we bond with fictional characters like they’re real. Why is that?. Written by Perrin Smith, Graphics by Tyler Lowe, Images sourced from Skybound Entertainment. The first time I remember crying at a story, it was because I had a personal connection. When I was nine years old, I watched “Marley and Me.” For anyone familiar with the story, misty eyes and tear-lined cheeks aren’t surprising reactions.

scaddistrict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Start#Telltale#The Walking Dead#Skybound Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Daryl, Dog and a creepy subway tunnel

AMC has released first look photos, episode titles, and some short teaser clips as reveals to the final season of The Walking Dead. Many have complained that these little bits aren’t enough but forget that the official trailer will be released at SDCC at Home on July 24. These reveals...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Robert Kirkman names the most popular The Walking Dead character

There have been a huge number of wonderful characters grace The Walking Dead universe. However, only one could be named the most popular of all time, and the choice creator Robert Kirkman made might be a little surprising. Of course, everyone loves Rick Grimes. The comics and flagship television series...
ComicsPosted by
WABE

Legendary Disney Animator Mark Henn Speaks At SCADFILM ‘Storyteller Series’ About The Evolution Of Animated Princesses

Among the many arts vocations made accessible by SCAD, animation has seized the imaginations of students to the point of becoming the college’s most popular degree. Appropriately, it’s the focus of this summer’s SCADFILM Storyteller series, a virtual online event hosting conversations from film and TV industry insiders. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans was joined by featured guest Mark Henn — the legendary Disney animator who worked on “The Lion King”, “Mulan”, “Aladdin”, “The Little Mermaid” and many other classics — and Leigh Seaman, Executive Director of SCADFILM.
TV SeriesGizmodo

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead isn’t the only zombie show coming to an end soon. One of AMC’s spinoffs, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will too. After a successful first season that began in October, its upcoming second season will be its last. Why? Well, the cast and crew took to the computer screens of virtual San Diego Comic-Con @ Home to tease what’s to come, and debut some new footage for fans.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Be on Netflix?

Surprisingly, we’re less than a month away from the premiere of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. Debuting on Halloween night all the way back in 2010, the AMC juggernaut has produced over 150 episodes, a few spinoffs (Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond), and a slew of heartbreaking moments. Can you believe it’s been over a decade since we first heard Glenn (Steven Yeun) radio into the tank to say, “Hey you, dumbass. Yeah you in the tank. Cozy in there?” to a trapped Rick (Andrew Lincoln)? Time flies. While many fans watch The Walking Dead live, a number of cord-cutters are waiting for the latest season to drop on Netflix.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Walking Dead' Final Season Trailer Arrives

It's officially the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. During TWD's Comic-Con@Home panel on Saturday, AMC released the first full-length trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11, giving fans their best look yet at what to expect in the final season. After being an AMC staple for the past 10 years and dominating ratings, the hit zombie apocalypse series is set to premiere its 11th and final season on Sunday, Aug. 22.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

New Walking Dead trailer really shows off the series' iconic mean skeletons and G.I. Joe guys

It’s always a little disorienting checking back in on The Walking Dead—or, more properly, on a trailer for The Walking Dead—after a decent chunk of time away from AMC’s nigh-endless zombie drama. It’s not just the “Well, now, who’s this?’ questions that pop up as a natural consequence of the show’s ravenous attitude toward its cast; we might not know everybody who’s kicking around Alexandria at the moment, but we’re at least tuned in enough to recognize Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, and Melissa McBride. Still, though: The appearance of scythe-wielding weirdos in Halloween costumes and the dudes in ceramic power armor did throw us for a bit of a loop today, when we watched the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, moderated by (the apparently equally inescapable) Chris Hardwick.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Stars Know How the Series Ends

It's the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead — and Final Season stars Khary Payton and Eleanor Matsuura are privy to what happens in the top-secret series finale. In the two-part premiere of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, debuting August 22 on AMC, Ezekiel (Payton) and Yumiko (Matsuura) are prisoners of Officer Mercer (series newcomer Michael James Shaw) and the armored soldiers of a mysterious new community. Along with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and their new friend Princess (Paola Lázaro), Ezekiel and Yumiko will make a world-changing discovery setting up the endgame of The Walking Dead.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

New images of the final season of The Walking Dead released

With only a month to go until The living Dead returns for its eleventh and final season, eight new images have been released from the zombie drama series starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Carol (Melissa McBride), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Alden (Callan McAuliffe); look here…
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Michael Cudlitz will direct in The Walking Dead final season

In season 4 of The Walking Dead, fans were introduced to the comic book character Abraham Ford. This character was brought to life in the series by Michael Cudlitz. He did an outstanding job portraying this character with his quick wit and Abraham-isms; he became a fan favorite. Since being killed off the series, Cudlitz has returned to TWDU as a director and will be doing so for the final season as well.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

AMC Drops Videos, Hints On ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe

The Walking Dead franchise really spilled its guts this weekend. Recent revelations at Comic-Con@Home shed quite a bit of light on the future of three of the zombie apocalypse series, as reported by Deadline. Fans will find the videos on this page speak for themselves. Starting with the long-running mothership–The...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: The Strong Tension Between Negan and Maggie

The Walking Dead is nearing its end. In the new teaser released, fans saw the strong tension rising between Maggie and Negan. For several years, The Walking Dead became the favorite zombie series of many viewers. After so long on the air, fiction will come to an end and its fans are preparing for this denouement. A new advance anticipated how the tension between Maggie and Negan will be.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead casts Pamela Milton and Lance Hornsby

As The Walking Dead series enters into the Commonwealth arc of the story, fans have been excited to see who will play some of the members of this community. Some of these characters are iconic to the comics, and fans can’t wait to see how the series will portray them. The Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con@Home announced that Pamela Milton and Lance Hornsby had been cast.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: Is the definitive ending already written?

The Walking Dead has already started promoting the end of its series. However, Angela Kang left several doubts regarding the outcome of the story. Do they already have it written?. August 22 was the date chosen for the final season of The Walking Dead to begin. In this way, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy