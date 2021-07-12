Press Start: ‘The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive Series’ and perfecting resonant storytelling

It’s always a little disorienting checking back in on The Walking Dead—or, more properly, on a trailer for The Walking Dead—after a decent chunk of time away from AMC’s nigh-endless zombie drama. It’s not just the “Well, now, who’s this?’ questions that pop up as a natural consequence of the show’s ravenous attitude toward its cast; we might not know everybody who’s kicking around Alexandria at the moment, but we’re at least tuned in enough to recognize Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, and Melissa McBride. Still, though: The appearance of scythe-wielding weirdos in Halloween costumes and the dudes in ceramic power armor did throw us for a bit of a loop today, when we watched the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, moderated by (the apparently equally inescapable) Chris Hardwick.