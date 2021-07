The New York Times published the first exposé on Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, quickly followed by Ronan Farrow’s article in the New Yorker. As Farrow recounted in his book, “Catch and Kill,” he originally undertook his reporting for NBC News. KCRW’s Kim Masters was in contact with Farrow while he was working on the story, doing whatever she could to guide and encourage him. She would have liked to break the story herself, but it had stymied her and other reporters for years.