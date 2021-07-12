Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Executive Spotlight: Hypori CEO Jared Shepard

By William McCormick
ExecutiveBiz
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutiveBiz recently spoke with Jared Shepard, CEO of Hypori, for its most recent Executive Spotlight interview detailing the Series A investment from GreatPoint Ventures, the benefits that investment will have on the company as well as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments, the demand for zero-trust architecture in the federal sector and Hypori’s future in 2021 and beyond.

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Data Management#Ceo#Nsa#Data Breaches#Executivebiz#Executive Spotlight#Greatpoint Ventures#Greatpoint#Gpv#Byod#Dod#The Department Of Defense#Byoad#Niap#Iphone#Mobile Device Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oracle
Related
San Jose, CAthecannabisindustry.org

Equity Member Spotlight: iFlyWellness – David Rodrigues, CEO

This month, NCIA’s editorial department is reviving the monthly Member Spotlight series by highlighting our Social Equity Scholarship Recipients as part of our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program. Participants are gaining first-hand access to regulators in key markets to get insight on the industry, tips for raising capital, and advice on how to access and utilize data to ensure success in their businesses, along with all the other benefits available to NCIA members.
BusinessPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Executive Profile: CNote CEO and Co-founder Catherine Berman is bridging the investment wealth gap

Catherine Berman founded CNote following a career in the traditional financial industry, starting off in venture capital and then serving as the managing director at Charles Schwab on the strategy side. She says that she “was investing in diverse teams before it was popular to invest in diverse teams.” Berman later founded CNote in 2016, and the company has grown 200% in the past two years alone. The goal of the company is to provide the pipeline for large financial institutions and wealthy individuals to allocate money and investments into historically underserved communities. The company develops strategies that allow its investors to have a better return on investment than the more traditional nonprofit and government investments. Closing the economic wealth gap is no small feat, but Berman is confident in CNote’s abilities to make a real difference.
Businessthepaypers.com

Deloitte collaborates with Palo Alto Networks for multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions

Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with US-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to deliver integrated, end-to-end zero trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions. The main target for the services are their mutual enterprise and government customers. The alliance brings together Deloitte’s cyber risk consulting services and Palo Alto Networks’ platform...
Watertown, MABoston Globe

Harvard-MIT’s Landmark Bio hires California executive as CEO

Harvard-MIT’s Landmark Bio hires California executive as CEO. The Harvard- and MIT-backed life sciences venture that’s building a biologics manufacturing center in Watertown has hired a longtime biotechnology executive to be its CEO. The venture, now known as Landmark Bio, said on Thursday that it has tapped Ran Zheng, who most recently was chief technical officer at Orchard Therapeutics. Zheng, who has also had leadership roles at Genzyme (now Sanofi) and Amgen, is moving to the Boston area from California for the chief executive job. Landmark Bio on Thursday also held a ceremony to commemorate the start of construction on the 40,000-square-foot biomanufacturing plant that will be built at the Arsenal on the Charles in an existing brick building owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The project, expected to open in early 2022, is aimed at speeding up biotech discoveries in university labs by allowing researchers to bypass the long waits that are typical at contract manufacturers. In addition to manufacturing space, the facility will feature research and development labs, offices, and meeting spaces. Landmark Bio was previously known as the Center for Advanced Biological Innovation and Manufacturing. Financial backers include Harvard, MIT, Cytiva, Fujifilm, and Alexandria. About $75 million has been raised for the project so far. ― JON CHESTO.
Businessaithority.com

Google Cloud and SAP Partner to Accelerate Business Transformations in the Cloud

Google Cloud joins ‘RISE with SAP’ program, expands availability of SAP services available on Google Cloud. Google Cloud and SAP SE (SAP) announced an expanded strategic partnership to help customers execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with Google Cloud capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Infosys implements its IaaS solution for SPS in collaboration with Hitachi Vantara

Infosys announced the renewal of its strategic collaboration with Select Portfolio Servicing (SPS) to implement its Cobalt-powered infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution in collaboration with Hitachi Vantara. Through this engagement, Infosys will offer SPS next-generation hybrid cloud, infrastructure services, and application services for the next five years. As SPS’...
Tysons, VAExecutiveBiz

Sincerus Global Solutions Elevates Glen Schuhmacher to Chief Executive Post

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 30, 2021 — Sincerus Global Solutions has tapped Glen Schuhmacher, who currently serves as president, to replace Tony Smeraglinolo as CEO in a move to support the company’s strategic growth initiatives, GovCon Wire reported July 22. In his dual hat position, Schuhmacher will oversee the company’s...
EconomyExecutiveBiz

NTT Data to Help Manage Argonne National Lab’s IT Infrastructure; Tammy McChain Quoted

NTT DATA Services will provide managed information technology and security services to the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois under a $15.4 million contract. The company said it will support IT operations maturity work at Argonne and help the research center plan comprehensive infrastructure modernization projects. Contract work...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Digital.ai’s Agile Planning Platform Receives FedRAMP Moderate ‘In Process’ Status

An enterprise planning platform developed by Digital.ai has obtained a moderate “In Process” status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, with sponsorship from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The FedRAMP authorization will allow government agencies to leverage the Enterprise Agile Planning tool, a secure, cloud-hosted platform designed to...
Times Union

UCM health hires a CTO

UCM Digital Health, a leading provider of emergency telemedicine and virtual care solutions, has hired Mads Kvalsvik as Chief Technology Officer. Kvalsvik has healthcare experience in both revenue cycle and clinical data. “Mads brings a wealth of healthcare technology experience and passion for creating platforms,” said Keith Algozzine, CEO and...
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Acquires Toronto MSP; Achieves $100M Revenue

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired Quartet Services, a Toronto-based managed IT services provider (MSP) that has security expertise and SOC2 certification. Post-deal, Fully Managed now generates $100 million in annual revenues, the buyer says. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This is technology...
Businesssociable.co

Ingram Micro Cloud becomes the first distributor in Canada to offer AWS solutions to the public sector

The cloud solution platform Ingram Micro Cloud announced today it’s become the first distributor in Canada to offer Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions in the public sector. Ingram Micro Cloud, which is already a AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, will help Amazon’s cloud service expand in new areas in the country including healthcare, education, public administration, defense and non-profits.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Security Vets Victorino Mercado, Karen Plonty Join Momentus’ Leadership Team

Momentus has added former Department of Defense executive Victorino Mercado to the company’s board as security director and appointed communications technology professional Karen Plonty as chief security officer. Both executives will drive Momentus’ implementation of operational security programs and oversee its compliance with a national security agreement with DOD and...
BusinessZDNet

Google Cloud joins SAP RISE program

Google Cloud will be a strategic partner for SAP's RISE program, which aims to accelerate the migration to the cloud for the enterprise software giant's customer base. Under the partnership, SAP RISE customers will be able to leverage Google Cloud's services, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. With SAP's RISE effort, initially outlined in January, the company is looking to simplify its deployments and move to a subscription model. Enterprise customers, who have often customized SAP's applications, are trying to move to more standard models and see RISE as an avenue to transform business processes. SAP is doubling down on the idea of modular cloud ERP and is extending RISE with modules for human experience management, analytics, and governments. The plan is to add more modules over time.
Redlands, CAExecutiveBiz

Esri Opens Geospatial Innovation Center Office in St. Louis

Redlands, California-based location intelligence provider Esri has expanded its footprint into the Geospatial Innovation Center at T-REX in St. Louis, Missouri, by opening a new office space that is meant to promote developer collaboration through a startup-focused initiative. Esri said Wednesday program participants in the center will gain access to...
Businessceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: CEO Antonino Aiello Takes 100% Capri To Market-Leader Position

Unquestionably, summer 2021’s biggest hit so far in the fashion world has been maverick independent luxury fashion house 100% Capri. The brainchild of Italian designer Antonino Aiello, 100% Capri has decorated the shores of Europe’s most resplendent seaside communities- Mykonos, Portofino, Capri, St. Tropez, and Ibiza – with its ultra-chic white, grey, and blue linen silhouettes that have become the vacation favourites of a cadre of today’s most influential celebrities and business people alike- from Oprah Winfrey to Roman Abramovich, Paul Allen and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy