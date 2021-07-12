Executive Spotlight: Hypori CEO Jared Shepard

Harvard-MIT’s Landmark Bio hires California executive as CEO. The Harvard- and MIT-backed life sciences venture that’s building a biologics manufacturing center in Watertown has hired a longtime biotechnology executive to be its CEO. The venture, now known as Landmark Bio, said on Thursday that it has tapped Ran Zheng, who most recently was chief technical officer at Orchard Therapeutics. Zheng, who has also had leadership roles at Genzyme (now Sanofi) and Amgen, is moving to the Boston area from California for the chief executive job. Landmark Bio on Thursday also held a ceremony to commemorate the start of construction on the 40,000-square-foot biomanufacturing plant that will be built at the Arsenal on the Charles in an existing brick building owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The project, expected to open in early 2022, is aimed at speeding up biotech discoveries in university labs by allowing researchers to bypass the long waits that are typical at contract manufacturers. In addition to manufacturing space, the facility will feature research and development labs, offices, and meeting spaces. Landmark Bio was previously known as the Center for Advanced Biological Innovation and Manufacturing. Financial backers include Harvard, MIT, Cytiva, Fujifilm, and Alexandria. About $75 million has been raised for the project so far. ― JON CHESTO.