Industry Vet Allen Ronk Appointed as CEO of Denali, President of Brandywine Subsidiary

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Ronk, an experienced industry leader who has founded and led various aerospace and defense businesses, will take on new roles as the CEO of Denali Communications Group and president of its largest subsidiary, Brandywine Communications. He will oversee Denali’s multiple businesses focused on engineering electronic communication technologies, including Brandywine,...

