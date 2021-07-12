Industry Vet Allen Ronk Appointed as CEO of Denali, President of Brandywine Subsidiary

RentPath, acquired by Redfin in April 2021, appoints ParkMobile executive who brings a track record of driving growth and innovation. RentPath, a Redfin company, announced the appointment of Jon Ziglar as Chief Executive Officer effective August 16th. Ziglar comes to RentPath from ParkMobile, where he has been CEO and a board director since 2015. Ziglar has significant experience driving corporate strategy, sales and technology innovation to deliver growth in rapidly evolving industries. During his tenure at ParkMobile, the business grew its customer base over 800% while expanding its products beyond on-street parking to include event and airport reservations, electric vehicle charging and toll payments. Ziglar’s experience running a marketplace that connects millions of consumers with enterprise customers is particularly relevant to RentPath, whose core business is connecting people looking for long-term home rentals with property owners and managers looking for prospective tenants.