Book World: Lippman's 'Dream Girl' turns mundane to macabre

Adventures of a Pirate Girl is a swashbuckling (mostly) true story about a woman who decides to untangle her dual dreams of finding a partner and circumnavigating the globe. Planning to hitchhike around the world, with almost no money she jumps on a yacht from North Carolina heading to the Caribbean. Pirate Girl is the Captain of her own life. She navigates with an internal compass that does not allow conventional fears or boundaries to restrict her movement or her mind. She searches her inner horizon through a feminist, sex positive, spiritual lens, making this deep and playful story a journey that will resonate and inspire all kinds of women-by land or by sea.