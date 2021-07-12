Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Fall Tour Dates
After a year-plus as one of the most active livestream performers in the music business, Phoebe Bridgers is finally getting to do a proper tour behind her Grammy-nominated “Punisher” album. Using an awesome faux-heavy metal font, complete with flames, for the tour poster below, the initial brace of dates span September and October and include her first-ever headlining show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as several previously announced festival dates such as Bonnaroo, Pitchfork, Governors Ball and Austin City Limits.www.seattlepi.com
