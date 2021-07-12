Cancel
Google casually namedrops “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL” in developer form

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funny slip-up that probably doesn't mean anything. We already know the Pixel 6 is coming, and we already know it’ll be offered in two different models: a standard and “Pro” variant. We’ve seen the design, heard the top-level specs, know some of the new internals, and are continuing to learn more about its Android 12 software, but every now and then, we learn bits and pieces about the device thanks to Google themselves. Today’s….”leak” is a casual namedrop of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

#Google Pixel#Android#Google Play#Windowmanager
