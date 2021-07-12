Moric Bistricer, Holocaust Survivor and Clipper Equity Founder, Dies

Moric Bistricer, a Holocaust survivor and founder of Clipper Equity, died at age 101 on Friday night, according to The Jewish Voice. Bistricer, also known as Moshe or Morris, began purchasing Brooklyn apartment buildings and real estate after emigrating from Brussels in 1951. Bistricer spent World War II hiding from the Nazis in Budapest, while his wife was sent to a concentration camp in Germany, according to The Real Deal.