Unopened Super Mario 64 Game From 1996 Sells at Auction for Record-Breaking $1.56 Million

By Rachel DeSantis
Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old copy of Super Mario 64 in near-perfect condition sold at auction for more than $1 million on Sunday, shattering a record set just two days earlier. The sealed 1996 game — which marked the first time the iconic Nintendo mascot Mario was rendered in 3D — sold for a whopping $1.56 million, breaking the previous record price for the sale of a single video game, the Associated Press reported.

