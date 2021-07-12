Unopened Super Mario 64 Game From 1996 Sells at Auction for Record-Breaking $1.56 Million

The Strong Museum of Play has received an amazing donation in the form of a rare demo for a PC port of Super Mario Bros. 3! The demo was created by developer Ideas from the Deep (IFD), a team that's now better known as id Software. Before the team created Doom, it developed a pitch for a PC port of the NES classic. The demo was completed in just a week's time, and was finished on September 28th, 1990. Nintendo was apparently quite impressed with the demo, but turned down the request, as it did not want to release its IP on a different platform.