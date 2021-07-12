Cancel
EastEnders to air 'last minute' filmed scene tonight about England's Euro defeat

By Katie Wilson
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
EastEnders will include a scene tonight which references the Euro final CREDIT: BBC

EastEnders will make reference to the Euro 2020 final in tonight’s episode.

The last minute scene was written and filmed on July 12 after the nail-biting moment England lost to Italy on penalties.

If England had won, it would have been the first time they had clinched a major football trophy since 1966.

Albert Square residents Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Kim Fox ( Tameka Empson ) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) will feature in the scene.

Soap bosses have not revealed what will happen in the short clip, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 8.05pm.

However, the show’s executive producer Jon Sen has hinted it will be a tribute to the England team, who made it to England’s first final in 55 years under captain Harry Kane and coach Gareth Southgate.

Perry Fenwick, who plays Billy Mitchell in the soap, will appear in the short clip

Jon said: “Although it’s only a small scene, with England’s performance in the Euros capturing the hearts of the nation over the past month, it’s only right that the residents of Walford would be talking about last night’s historical match.”

The BBC said once the episode has aired, the added scene would be dropped into the BBC iPlayer episodes which went live this morning.

Tameka Empson, who plays Kim Fox, will also appear in the Euro clip which will be screened tonight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, who watched the game at Wembley with wife Kate and son George, have joined the FA in condemning racist abuse aimed at black players who missed penalties during last night’s game.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to abuse on social media which Prince William said left him "sickened".

Prince William watched the match at Wembley with wife Kate and son George (Image: Getty Images)

London’s Met Police called the racist comments following last night's final "totally unacceptable" and said they would be investigating.

The force said on Twitter : "We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the Euro 2020 final.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."

