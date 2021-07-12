Prince William says he’s ‘sickened by racist abuse’ Black English players faced following loss
In an official statement, Prince William says he is “sickened by racist abuse” that Black English players faced following their loss on Sunday. In a highly anticipated game, Team England played against Italy in the Euro Final on Sunday, Jul. 11. Immediately after Team England’s loss, Black players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho found themselves on the other end of racist attacks online and in-person after missing penalty kicks.thegrio.com
