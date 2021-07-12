Cancel
Prince William says he’s ‘sickened by racist abuse’ Black English players faced following loss

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 18 days ago
In an official statement, Prince William says he is “sickened by racist abuse” that Black English players faced following their loss on Sunday. In a highly anticipated game, Team England played against Italy in the Euro Final on Sunday, Jul. 11. Immediately after Team England’s loss, Black players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho found themselves on the other end of racist attacks online and in-person after missing penalty kicks.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

