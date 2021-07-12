Gucci Has Re-Created One of Princess Diana's Most Memorable Handbags
Gucci is bringing back one of Princess Diana's favorite handbags. Creative Director Alessandro Michele has introduced a collection based on the late British Royal's favorite bamboo handle tote bag. The archival piece has been reimagined almost 20 years after being spotted on Princess Di. You probably remember the iconic picture of her leaving Chelsea's Harbour Gym wearing a sweatshirt with bike shorts while going through her Gucci bag with her car keys in her mouth.www.popsugar.com
