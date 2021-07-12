2021 NBA Draft: Seven players who were underutilized in college but could be picked in the first round

Another week passes leading up to the NBA Draft, another mock draft gets posted on At The Hive dot com. Clockwork. I’m trying to mix it up and look at different scenarios each week so that teams will end up with different prospects every time, but some of them will be pretty consistent. As we get closer to the draft and more of the individual/team workouts become public knowledge, the mock will reflect more of what the NBA is doing/saying than my personal thoughts or assumptions.