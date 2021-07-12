Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Astoria Rental Market Begins to Stabilize, Although Average Rent Down 10 Percent From Pre-Pandemic Levels: Report

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBA9l_0auVfVI400
iStock

The Astoria rental market has stabilized in recent months but is down by more than 10 percent from pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report released by the real estate firm M.N.S.

The average rent for a studio apartment in the neighborhood in June was $1,760, virtually unchanged from May, according to the report.

However, the rental price paid for a studio in Astoria is down approximately 10 percent from the average in February 2020—the last full month prior to the pandemic—when the average studio fetched $1,951.

The one bedroom market in Astoria has experienced similar declines. The average rent paid in June was $1,989, flat with the May figure but down more than 12 percent from February 2020, when the average paid was $2,270.

The report also revealed that the average 2 bedroom in Astoria rented in June for $2,307, down more than 13 percent from pre-pandemic levels. In February 2020, the average rent was $2,662.

The market, however, appears to have bottomed out based on recent monthly data. For instance, the average rent paid has stabilized in recent months.

Luca DiCiero, the founder of the Astoria-based real estate firm NY Space Finders, believes that the Astoria market is beginning to bounce back.

“The market has picked up even though we went through a few obstacles with COVID and a brief oversupply,” DiCiero said. “Fortunately, we’ve been leasing a lot of units recently.”

The Astoria market has been hit much harder than the rest of Queens, according to the report

The average rent paid in the borough for a studio was $1,830 in June 2021, down 4 percent from February 2020; a one bedroom went for $2,162, down about 4 percent from February 2020; while the average paid for a two bedroom in June was $2,710, down 6 percent from February 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3docBh_0auVfVI400
The Astoria market has stabilized in recent months. However, the average rent is still down significantly from pre-pandemic levels. In February 2020, the average studio in Astoria went for $1,951; a one-bedroom $2,270; and a 2-bedroom $2,662.

Comments / 0

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
659
Followers
417
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#The Rental#M N S#Ny Space Finders#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Benzinga

Lodging Demand Will Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels By Q4 2023: CBRE Report

U.S. lodging demand will not return to pre-pandemic levels until the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a new data forecast by CBRE Hotels Research, a division of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE). What To Expect: CBRE is predicting the average daily rate (ADR) for U.S. hotels will return to...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Wonder of the Wonder Lake market: Average price for homes jumps 17 percent

In the second half of June, Kim Keefe served as the agent for four home sales in Wonder Lake. The three transactions in which the agent with Keefe Real Estate […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper as a writer in 2018. A 26-year resident of Woodstock, she taught English, American history, and religion to junior high students at St. Mary School for nine years.
valdostaceo.com

Redfin Reports Pending Sales Slide as New Listings Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

The U.S. housing market lost more steam as summer began, with pending sales continuing their slide and the number of homes for sale slowly growing, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Google trends also revealed a continued decline in online house hunting, with...
tribuneledgernews.com

Vacation rentals bounce back to higher occupancy numbers than pre-pandemic levels

Jul. 28—Vacation rental occupancy statewide was even better in June than it was during the same month in 2019, a record-setting year before the pandemic shut down the industry in 2020. However, the market's average daily rate (ADR ), along with overall supply and demand, all remained below pre-pandemic levels,...
House Rentretechnology.com

Realtor.com June Rental Report: Rents Surge to New Highs Nationwide

The U.S. median rental price increased 8.1% year-over-year to a median of $1,575. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2021 -- The shortage of affordable housing inventory forced more prospective homebuyers into the rental market in June, driving the U.S. median rent price to a new high of $1,575, an 8.1% increase year-over-year, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. Additionally, rental prices in 44 of the 50 largest metros broke new records led by Riverside, Memphis, Tampa and Phoenix, which posted gains above 20% year-over-year.
bizjournals

Midtown office development begins trending toward pre-pandemic levels

Q2 numbers show Midtown office development trending towards pre-pandemic levels. Celebrate in style with Atlanta's most admired business leaders. Meet and mingle with honorees during the reception and then join us for a special seated dinner program. 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. Nominations are now open for the Diversity,...
benefitspro.com

International medical travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

As states and businesses closed down during the onset of the pandemic, consumers also canceled their health care plans–both elective procedures and routine care. Not surprisingly, this correlated to a significant drop in international medical travel. What may be a surprise, however, is how quickly the market for medical tourism has rebounded.
Real EstateInman.com

Investor home purchases exceed pre-pandemic levels, hit record high

Investors purchased 67,943 U.S. homes during the second quarter, for a total value of $48.5 billion, the highest figure on record, according to Redfin. Institutional investors have been making a comeback in 2021. During the second quarter, investors purchased 67,943 U.S. homes, the highest figure on record (since at least 2000), according to new data released on Thursday by Redfin.
WRGB

Unemployment numbers improving, but not at pre-pandemic levels

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — The unemployment percentage numbers dropped in the Capitol Region from last June and so fewer people are applying for unemployment insurance. Metro areas are at 7.4 percent unemployed, down from 15 percent last June. The Albany-Schenectady-Troy area is at 4.7 percent, compared to 10.4 percent last...
Posted by
Reuters

Spanish holiday rental bookings in August exceed pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Spanish holiday rentals for August are more heavily booked than before the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to domestic tourism and a perception that rented properties are safer than hotels, Spain's leading holiday booking website Rentalia said on Wednesday. The occupancy of apartments and houses leased to...
kinyradio.com

Alaska job numbers up for June, lag pre-pandemic levels

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new report from the state labor department shows Alaska had about 17,000 more jobs last month than it did in June 2020. Most industries saw gains over that period but still fell below pre-pandemic levels. The report says Alaska had about 30,600 fewer jobs last...
magazine.realtor

Investors Push Commercial Sales to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Investors are swooping back into commercial real estate, sending sales volume this year back to pre-pandemic levels. Low interest rates are also helping to drive the renewed interest, as is investors’ optimism that the worst of the pandemic may be over, The Wall Street Journal reports. But the commercial sector...
funcheap.com

GG Bridge Commute Traffic Down 40% From Pre-Pandemic Levels

Though California has been officially reopened for more than a month, travel over and under the Golden Gate Bridge by bus and ferry is still lagging far behind its pre-pandemic levels. In a Friday meeting of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District Board of Directors, the board discussed...
RetailPosted by
dot.LA

Arrive Pivots From Renting Camping Gear to Licensing a Rental Platform

In 2017, Rachelle Snyder and her husband Ross Richmond founded a consumer-facing company that rented camping and ski gear. After a lucrative first four years, the two are now licensing the technology behind Arrive Outdoors' success. Arrive will operate Arrive Outdoors and a recently launched B2B service called The Arrive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy