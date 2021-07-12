Cancel
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and older sister cradle bumps at baby shower in special moment

By Monde Mwitumwa
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
(Image: Instagram)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her older sister shared a special moment as they both cradled their bumps at a baby shower.

The Little Mix singer, 29, and sister Sairah, 31, glowed as they posed together at the celebration, which was also attended by their other sister Sian.

Sairah, who is mum to nine-year-old son Kallum, welcomed Leigh-Anne to join the party celebrating the upcoming birth of her second boy.

She announced her pregnancy just weeks before Leigh-Anne revealed she was also having a baby with her fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock twins bumps with her sister at baby shower (Image: Instagram)

Reacting to her sister's happy news at the time, Saira said: "My baby sister is going to be a mummy can’t wait to share this amazing experience with you sis!”

She added that their other sister - Sian Louise - was going to be "one busy Aunty".

Mother-to-be Sian shared a sweet photo of herself and Leigh-Ann with friends and family to her 90.2K followers on Instagram.

Smiles are round from the Pinnock sisters at the bash (Image: Instagram)

The post received over 15 thousand likes and Leigh-Anne being one of many to drop some red heart emojis in the comment section.

Leigh-Anne showed off her bump in a white off-the-shoulder smock dress, while her sister wore a tight blue gown.

The singer revealed she was having a baby with her fiancé Andre Gray in Ma, not long after her bandmate Perrie Edwards also announced she was also expecting.

Leigh-Anne shared the news to her 7.1M followers on Instagram with a gorgeous picture of herself wearing a green crop top and long skirt co-ord, showing off the growing baby bump to the public for the first time.

Leigh-Anne keeps your fans updated during her pregnancy (Image: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram)

Dad-to-be Andre, who plays football for Watford, also featured in the pictures.

Throughout her pregnancy, the singer has updated followers with multiple bump pictures posted to her Instagram and fans can’t seem to get enough.

The 29-year-old shared some photos of her baby bump, captioning them "Pending" with a black heart emoji.

Leigh-Anne shared her latest pregnancy update from inside her walk-in closet (Image: Copyright unknown)

Celebrity friends rushed to the comments to show her some love, including fiancé Andre who gushed over her photo with an array of heart eye emojis.

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall also managed to spot Leigh-Annes dog checking himself out in the mirror behind her as she cheekily commented: "It’s Harvey feeling himself in the background for me."

Speaking about her experiences with pregnancy so far, she said: “Time to give my body some credit. This is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's dog, Harvey, stole the show in her latest pregnancy photo diary update (Image: Copyright unknown)

“Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown, creating life.

“I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing.”

