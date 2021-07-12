Man in stolen car crashes in Oakdale, critically injuring another driver

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

A 33-year-old Lake Elmo man has been arrested after Oakdale police say he crashed a stolen car into another vehicle, injuring a woman.

Police were investigating a panhandling complaint at Cub Foods on 10th Street North in Oakdale around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday when someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, noting it was possibly stolen, Oakdale Police Department Capt. Nick Newton told Bring Me The News.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, but he sped off westbound across Hadley Avenue and drove into a residential neighborhood before driving westbound on 10th Street toward Maplewood, at which point officers stopped their pursuit of the vehicle.

The suspect had crashed his vehicle into another vehicle at 10th Street and Century Avenue, critically injuring the other driver. She was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled on foot and was "quickly apprehended" by a good Samaritan in the Union Cemetery in Maplewood after the suspect tried to steal an unoccupied vehicle, Newton said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries. There were two adult passengers in the suspect's vehicle at the time of the crash who were also taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The car the suspect was driving was confirmed stolen out of St. Paul, Newton said. The suspect is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular operation, possession of stolen property and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.