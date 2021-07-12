REPORT: CJ Fredrick Undergoes Surgery for Broken Leg
The Kentucky Wildcats received some bad news with the announcement that Iowa Hawkeye’s transfer CJ Fredrick underwent surgery for a broken leg. There is currently no timetable for his return, but it seems unlikely he will be ready for the start of the season. Fredrick has missed games in each of his previous two seasons with Iowa due to leg or foot injuries. The timing is unfortunate because it seemed like he was finally healthy are ready to contribute to his new program.defpen.com
