REPORT: CJ Fredrick Undergoes Surgery for Broken Leg

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya revealed today that she will be undergoing surgery to repair the right ankle injury suffered on RAW. As noted, Natalya suffered a right ankle injury on Monday’s RAW, while going at it with Doudrop, in a match that saw Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeat Doudrop and Eva Marie to prevent the heels from earning a title shot. After suffering the injury on the mat with Doudrop, Natalya quickly tagged out so the match could finish, and then she was helped to the back by a medic and Tamina, unable to put weight on the leg. It was later reported that Natalya was scheduled to undergo an MRI this week, but there was no word yet no the severity of the injury, or if she would miss any ring time.