Arrests Follow 'Unprecedented' Protests In Cuba

WADENA — Five people, who live out of state, were arrested Friday, July 23, in connection to a protest of the Enbridge Line 3 project in Wadena County. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, responded at 4 a.m. to the Enbridge Line 3 project. Upon arrival, deputies were alerted by construction workers of several individuals attempting to breach the fencing around the construction site. By the time the deputies got to the individuals, several had already climbed over the fence and made their way into the construction area, the Northern Lights Task Force reported in a news release. Four of the individuals were able to lock themselves to equipment on site, while a fifth was apprehended and arrested by deputies on scene. Several others fled the scene from deputies into the nearby wooded area. A specially trained extrication team was called to the scene and removed all individuals from the equipment.