Rams Brothers: The Origin Of Sean McVay, Training Camp Preview, American Underdog, Uniform Drama

As we know, Los Angeles Rams training camp at UC Irvine is right around the corner, beginning with the rookies on July 25 and the veterans on July 27. In OTAs, several players stood out to head coach Sean McVay and the staff, but this is the time when the players can impress the coaches the most. When the pads come on and live contact is being made, that’s when you can get a real feel for where the players are at.