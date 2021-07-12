Rams Brothers: The Origin Of Sean McVay, Training Camp Preview, American Underdog, Uniform Drama
It’s the newest Rams Brothers: The Pod, only on LAFB Network! Biggest takeaways from Peter Schrager & Sean McVay’s “Flying Coach” podcast with Kyle Shanahan, understanding the origin of Sean McVay (built by the Shanahan’s and Gruden’s), Changing/tweaking schemes over the last three years, How to improve the offense in 2021, What to expect in training camp, Opinion on the American Underdog trailer: the Kurt Warner film from Lionsgate, and of course – new uniform drama.www.lafbnetwork.com
Comments / 0