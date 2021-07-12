Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute - WSJ

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW7zI_0auVdW6N00
The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 12 (Reuters) - Chip and software company Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) is in talks to buy SAS Institute Inc in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The acquisition could be finalized in the coming weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3xDQHKE)

Broadcom and SAS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The acquisition would help Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Broadcom expand its infrastructure software solutions business.

North Carolina-based SAS provides data and analytics solutions to customers in 147 countries spread across several industries, including banking, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

The company's software is used by more than 83,000 business, government and university sites, according to its website.

Broadcom shares were 1.4% higher in volatile trading, having declined as much as 1.4% to $473.26 after the report.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Software Company#Sas Institute Wsj#Broadcom Inc Lrb#Sas Institute Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Private equity firm CD&R readies Morrisons counter-bid - report

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is poised to start a bidding war for British supermarket chain Morrisons, the target of a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.8 billion) offer from a group led by another U.S. buyout firm, Fortress, the Sunday Times reported. The newspaper...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Microsoft in Advanced Talk to Invest in Indian Startup OYO

The sources who unveiled the potential deal between Microsoft and OYO said there is the possibility that the hotel chain is likely to switch its database to Microsoft’s cloud services. American software and cloud services giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is reportedly in advanced talks to invest in Indian startup...
Santa Clara, CAcharlottenews.net

Intel to compete worldwide as it manufactures Qualcomm chips

SANTA CLARA, California: Hoping to regain its lead by 2025 and catch up to rivals, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp revealed plans this week to begin manufacturing Qualcomm Inc chips and expand its new foundry business. Starting as early as 2025, it will also tap...
Cary, NCZDNet

Analytics giant SAS Institute aims for IPO in 2024

Analytics giant SAS Institute on Thursday said that it's preparing for an initial public offering in 2024. The privately-held firm was recently in talks to be acquired by Broadcom, according to a report. Incorporated in 1976, SAS remains under the leadership of its co-founders, Jim Goodnight and John Sall. The...
Technologymodernreaders.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Hot Chinese Stocks Like Nio, Alibaba, JD Are Falling On US-China Relations, Regulatory Concerns And Research Firm Says Institutions Are Buying The Dip

Despite mounting regulatory concerns and strained U.S.-China relations, institutional investors are buying into Chinese stocks on the dip, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing fund research firm EPFR Global. What Happened: China-focused funds recorded net inflows worth $3.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday of which $300 million was dedicated to...
Tamiami, FLFlorida Weekly

Tamiami Angels invest $300,000 in medical software firm

Angel investors from Southwest Florida invested in Galen Data, a company that has developed software to securely connect medical devices online. Members of Tamiami Angel Fund IV invested $300,000 in Galen Data, the third investment for the members of Tamiami Angel’s newest fund. Galen Data, based in Houston, Tex., provides a turnkey software platform to connect devices to the internet cloud that is compliant with strict privacy laws governing patient information.
Businesswsau.com

Analytics firm SAS says aiming to go public by 2024

(Reuters) – Data analytics firm SAS said on Thursday it was preparing for an initial public offering by 2024, weeks after a report said chip and software company Broadcom Inc was in talks to buy the company. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom was exploring a...
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

The Chip-Crunch Recovery Will Be Rocky, as Apple Can Attest

Ian King (Bloomberg) -- The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to McDonald’s Corp., is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone. While chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products...
Cell Phonesbloomberglaw.com

Facebook Says Apple Ad-Tracking ‘Headwinds’ Will Slow Growth (2)

Social network takes cautious tone on outlook for rest of 2021. reported higher second-quarter sales and profit but struck a cautious tone looking ahead, saying growth could stall as Apple Inc.’s new rules pinch data collection on mobile devices and as pandemic-fueled advertising gains subside. The social media giant said...
Los Angeles, CAStreetInsider.com

Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp posted its most profitable quarter on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings, as PC sales declines stemming from a global chip shortage were more than made up for by a boom in cloud services. Shares ticked up 0.7% after Microsoft projected that growth in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fragasso Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy