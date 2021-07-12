Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, IA

Davenport man killed in rural Clinton County crash

By John Rohlf jrohlf@clintonherald.com
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GY6E4_0auVdH6i00

CLINTON — A Davenport man was pronounced dead this weekend as a result of a single-vehicle accident.

Sean M. Harvey, 52, of Davenport, died at the scene of an accident on 275th Avenue in Clinton County, according to a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office accident report.

The report says at about 10 p.m. July 10, Harvey was traveling north in the 2700 block of 275th Avenue approaching a right hand curve. Disturbed gravel on the roadway indicated Harvey lost control just before a curve, continued to slide sideways and enter the north ditch. The pickup rolled toward the driver’s side and came to rest on the roof. Harvey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the accident report.

Comments / 0

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
427
Followers
58
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
City
Harvey, IA
County
Clinton County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Clinton County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Davenport, IA
Accidents
City
Clinton, IA
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy