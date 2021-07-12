Davenport man killed in rural Clinton County crash

CLINTON — A Davenport man was pronounced dead this weekend as a result of a single-vehicle accident.

Sean M. Harvey, 52, of Davenport, died at the scene of an accident on 275th Avenue in Clinton County, according to a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office accident report.

The report says at about 10 p.m. July 10, Harvey was traveling north in the 2700 block of 275th Avenue approaching a right hand curve. Disturbed gravel on the roadway indicated Harvey lost control just before a curve, continued to slide sideways and enter the north ditch. The pickup rolled toward the driver’s side and came to rest on the roof. Harvey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the accident report.