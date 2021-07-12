1,100 ticketed during July 4 traffic enforcement effort

More than 1,100 tickets were handed out by local police in Western New York during a July 4th Weekend enforcement campaign.

The special enforcement began on July 2 and ran through July 5. Locally, 19 DWI arrests were made and 435 speeding tickets were issued. In addition, 105 tickets were issued for inadequate child restraints/seat belts. Eight tickets for failure to comply with the Mover Over law were also issued.

During the campaign, partially funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, targeted reckless and aggressive driving, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

"Putting others in danger by driving impaired is unacceptable in the State of New York and those who do it will be held accountable," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a release. "Thank you to the women and men of law enforcement around the state who patrol our streets to keep us safe. Lives were saved this holiday weekend because of your hard work and dedication to the people you serve."

Across the state, 10,238 tickets were issued. New York State Police troopers arrested 195 people for DWI and investigated 648 crashes, including 122 personal injury crashes and two fatalities.