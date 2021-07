The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a lot of players this offseason, as rumors, reports, and wishcasting get underway. Specifically, the Warriors have been linked to a few All-Stars. It makes sense on all fronts. The Warriors still have a championship core, but clearly need to add talent if they want to return to the top of the West. There’s some urgency, given the age of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, and the Dubs have a lot of interesting things to package in a trade: two lottery picks this year, first-round picks in future years, last year’s No. 2 pick in James Wiseman, and a max contract to match salary in Andrew Wiggins.