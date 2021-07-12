Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Gazette

Ice skating instructor admits taking nearly $100K from student

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 19 days ago

BUFFALO — Vincent Van Vliet, 42, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation on Friday before State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour to three years of probation.

Van Vliet admitted that he stole a total of $98,958.00 from a client while working as an ice skating instructor between Dec. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019. The victim paid Van Vliet with checks, which he deposited into his account through mobile banking. He then altered those checks and made additional unauthorized mobile deposits into his bank account.

Van Vliet pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny — a class “E” felony — on April 13. At the time of his plea, Van Vliet paid full restitution to the victim.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Amherst Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brian P. Dassero of the DA’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions (SIP) Unit.

Comments / 0

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
132
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Mobile Banking#Police#Buffalo#State Supreme Court#Da
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Posted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Evictions loom after Biden and Congress fail to extend ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday night after President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress worked furiously but ultimately failed to align on a long-shot strategy to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge. More than 3.6...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

BOSTON (AP) — Tenants saddled with months of back rent are facing the end of the federal eviction moratorium Saturday, a move that could lead to millions being forced from their homes just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced Thursday...
Posted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...
Posted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he “had a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.”. The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, set on Tuesday. “Hi. It’s Bob,”...
NBC News

U.S. sues Texas over Abbott order restricting transportation of undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department sued Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in federal court late Friday over the state's effort to restrict travel of undocumented immigrants. A July 28 executive order signed by Abbott "would severely disrupt federal immigration operations" in Texas and is invalid because states cannot take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy