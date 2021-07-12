Ice skating instructor admits taking nearly $100K from student

BUFFALO — Vincent Van Vliet, 42, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation on Friday before State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour to three years of probation.

Van Vliet admitted that he stole a total of $98,958.00 from a client while working as an ice skating instructor between Dec. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019. The victim paid Van Vliet with checks, which he deposited into his account through mobile banking. He then altered those checks and made additional unauthorized mobile deposits into his bank account.

Van Vliet pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny — a class “E” felony — on April 13. At the time of his plea, Van Vliet paid full restitution to the victim.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Amherst Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brian P. Dassero of the DA’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions (SIP) Unit.