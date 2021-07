Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Payne's Politics news. Tackling the ‘pingdemic’ and ensuring food distribution runs smoothly. In what should have been a big final week of term at Westminster, Boris Johnson had to abandon plans for a big announcement on social care reform. Instead, ministers tried to come up with a series of exemptions to the Covid isolation rules. Plus, how a new front has opened in the ongoing war of attrition with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol.