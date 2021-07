Nevada has reinstated a COVID-19 mask rule for indoor public areas in cities in order to stop a variant-fueled rise in cases and hospitalizations not seen since before vaccinations were introduced. State officials said Tuesday that the regulations will be consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result of last year’s shutdown, the state’s tourist industry may find it difficult to attract visitors and trade exhibitions that are vital to the state’s economy. Amid the rise, school administrations are likewise altering their plans. Schools in Las Vegas announced Tuesday that students and employees will wear masks starting Aug. 9.