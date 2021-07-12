Toronto picks Tiedemann, loads up on arms

Huntington Beach, Calif. - Ricky Tiedemann and Noah Owen were drafted in this years Major League Baseball (MLB) draft. Tiedemann was taken in the third round (91st overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays, this is the highest draft pick in Golden West College's program history. He had quite the winding path to draft day as the pandemic played a huge role in him attending GWC after two transfers put him on the mound at Fred Hoover Field. In seven starts for the Rustlers, Tiedemann went 2-1 over 38 innings pitched with a staggering 60 strikeouts recorded. His best start of the season was his final one for Golden West, Tiedemann threw a complete game 3-1 win over Cypress while striking out 13 Chargers.
