Toronto picks Tiedemann, loads up on arms

MLB
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jays had to wait a while to start Day 2 of the MLB Draft as they entered without a second-round pick, which was lost after they signed George Springer to a six-year, $150 million deal this past offseason, but there was still plenty of work accomplished in Rounds 3-10.

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
Milwaukee Bucks select “most bizarre” player in 2021 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks began the day of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick and ended it with two late second-rounders and two more future second-round selections. Before the draft began, Milwaukee shipped the first pick in the second round to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the 54th and 60th selections as well as two future second-round picks (one in 2024 and another in 2026).
Red Sox-Blue Jays game postponed, will be made up in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto. The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major...
Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
Bucs trade Rich-Rod, add Chavis and arms

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates made a minor morning trade on Friday -- the day of the 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline -- but then went quiet for hours, leading all the way up to the threshold for deals to be struck between teams. Then, a few minutes following the Deadline,...
LA still reaping benefits of Puig, Kemp deals

Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp haven't donned a Dodgers uniform since the 2018 season, but the two former All-Star outfielders are still making Los Angeles championship contenders three years later. On Dec. 21, 2018, the Dodgers sent two of their most popular players to Cincinnati alongside Kyle Farmer and Alex...
Blue Jays vs. Rangers prediction: Toronto the pick

“Congrats on your recent good run. Long time reader. I would say ‘follower’ but truth be told, most of the time you are a better fade than follow. Been tracking the season. As of July 9, you were at .500 on the season, with a record of 49-49 (just wins and losses, no units). Congratulations! Good luck in the second half.” Keith Singer Esq.
Here's a look at the Cubs' new prospects

CHICAGO -- As Jed Hoyer weighed the Cubs' future, the team's president of baseball operations wanted to do everything in his power to avoid approaching the kind of competitive cliff that can precede a lengthy rebuilding process. So, with no extensions coming to fruition with core stars Javier Báez, Kris...
Altuve's slam punctuates two-homer night

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Jose Altuve dug into the plate in the sixth inning with the bases loaded, he was greeted with a familiar chant that often accompanies him away from home. “You’re a cheater!” the crowd heckled. The stadium’s left side would yell those three words, then the right side would follow suit. Soon enough, Altuve had the home fans singing a different -- albeit still bitter -- tune.
Blue Jays 2021 Draft Review: Hoglund, Tiedemann

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 23: Rawlings baseballs in the cart during batting practice prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Between July 11th and the 13th, the Toronto Blue Jays made their selections in...
Should the Toronto Raptors move up to draft Alperen Sengun?

VICTORIA, BC â JUNE 29 : Alperen Sengun of Turkey (23) (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors hold two second-round draft picks in 2021, in addition to the No. 4 overall pick. As has been the case under the watchful and guiding eye of Masai Ujiri, Raptors’ management has been doing its homework on the available talent, including players projected to go late in the lottery like Alperen Sengun.
NBA Draft 2021: 5 best prospects for Toronto Raptors at pick No. 4

The Toronto Raptors were completely displaced by the pandemic, having to leave their home and fortress of Scotia Bank Arena in order to accommodate their ability to play games and eliminate international travel. Essentially playing 72 road games in 2020-21…with home ‘fans’ often more hostile than the road ones…in addition...
Latest Raptors mock draft hints Toronto could move No. 4 pick

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 28: Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) As the Toronto Raptors gear up for a pivotal 2021 NBA Draft, Raptors mock draft season hasn’t been as haphazard as it has been in prior seasons. Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs has become the heavy favorite to go off of the board No. 4 overall, though the Raptors will likely be hoping that USC center Evan Mobley ends up falling to them.
Toronto Raptors draft: 5 times the Raps gave up on a draftee early

25 Jun 1997: Tracy McGrady of the Toronto Raptors Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport. The Toronto Raptors have been in existence since 1995 as an NBA Franchise, and they have seen their fair share of successes and failures on draft night. With the 2021 NBA Draft less than a week away, a trip down Raptors’ memory lane reveals several times the Raptors drafted well and then botched the development or impact that prospect could’ve had.
Rays: Cruz was Deadline's 'biggest deal'

ST. PETERSBURG -- After trading high-leverage reliever Diego Castillo for right-hander JT Chargois and infield prospect Austin Shenton on Thursday night, Rays general manager Erik Neander set the stage for a Trade Deadline day that would be busy but perhaps not overwhelming. “The big move, I think, for us was the Nelson Cruz acquisition,” Neander said less than 20 hours before Friday’s Deadline.
Baseball: Tiedemann and Owen Taken in the MLB Draft

Huntington Beach, Calif. - Ricky Tiedemann and Noah Owen were drafted in this years Major League Baseball (MLB) draft. Tiedemann was taken in the third round (91st overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays, this is the highest draft pick in Golden West College's program history. He had quite the winding path to draft day as the pandemic played a huge role in him attending GWC after two transfers put him on the mound at Fred Hoover Field. In seven starts for the Rustlers, Tiedemann went 2-1 over 38 innings pitched with a staggering 60 strikeouts recorded. His best start of the season was his final one for Golden West, Tiedemann threw a complete game 3-1 win over Cypress while striking out 13 Chargers.

