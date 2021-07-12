Cancel
FREE DK POCKET NATURE GUIDES TO INSECTS AND COASTAL WILDLIFE

By Caroline Topping
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
We’re celebrating summertime with two beautiful illustrated pocket guides from DK. Dorling Kindersley is famous for its informative, accessible content and stunning images which bring the natural world to life – and we’ve teamed up for another set of guides for when you’re out and about in nature this summer.

In Saturday’s Daily Mirror, you’ll find your pocket guide to insects, and in your Sunday Mirror another amazing pocket guide to coastal wildlife.

These handy guides fold down to pocket size, perfect to take on your days-out and staycations and engage with the nature around you! Get to know the insects you would otherwise overlook and take a closer look at the bugs and butterflies you come across.

Not only that, our guide to coastal wildlife in your Sunday paper is the perfect companion for your next trip to the beach. Discover the beauty of the natural world from the coastal loving birds in the sky, to critters hiding in rock-pools.

Perfect for adults and kids alike, rediscover the wonder of nature with this amazing guide, with beautiful illustrations and interesting notes from household name DK.

Grab your guide to insects inside Saturday’s Daily Mirror and coastal wildlife inside your Sunday Mirror this weekend!

