Idaho man slices kiwis for his 200th Guinness World Records title

July 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke his 200th Guinness World Record when he stood on a Swiss ball and used a sword to slice through 74 tossed kiwi fruits in 1minute.

David Rush, who began breaking Guinness World Records to promote STEM education about 5 1/2 years ago, said he earned his 200th record when he captured the title for most kiwis sliced in 1 minute while standing on a Swiss ball.

Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, Rush's neighbor and frequent collaborator, used both hands to throw the kiwis into the air for Rush to slice through with his samurai sword.

Rush said the feat was one of the five most difficult records he has achieved in the past 5 1/2 years.