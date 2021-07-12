Cancel
New Bellarmine head wrestling coach Ned Shuck – OTM633

By Jason Bryant
mattalkonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to this show via: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS. The newest head coach to be hired in Division I is Ned Shuck at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Shuck was most recently at Army West Point as an assistant coach under Kevin Ward. Prior to that, Shuck was a Division III head coach at UW-Whitewater and Heidelberg after a wrestling career at Iowa. Join Kyle Klingman and Andy Hamilton as they talk about the world of wrestling on the flagship podcast of Trackwrestling.com, part of FloSports.

