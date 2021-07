The city of McKinney has invested millions of dollars to create what staff said will be one of the largest connected park systems in North Texas. On July 29, the city announced that it acquired 230 acres of parkland within the Painted Tree residential development. The acquired tract, located on the southwest corner of County Road 1006 and Bloomdale Road, was bought for $23 million, according to Communications and Media Manager Denise Lessard. Money for the purchase comes from voter-approved bonds and funds from the McKinney Community Development Corporation.