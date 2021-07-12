With tech talent competition fierce, Comcast starts sourcing in-house with worker retraining program

Avanze Group has announced the additions of Rich King as EVP of Client Success and Business Strategy, and Victor Lee as SVP, Head of Sales and Marketing. As a long-time technology sales leader, Lee's career includes positions with Synrgo, Pioneer Technology Group, Computing System Innovations, and Creative Data Solutions (CDS). In his previous role, Lee served as VP of Sales for Synrgo, an e-Recording and post-closing services provider. Lee has helped companies expand into new markets and capture large projects throughout the U.S. He provided technical solutions to Fortune 500 and state and local governments for projects related to capture, identity protection, unstructured data classification, unstructured extraction and RPA technology.