Music

Lyndsey McKenna

By Lyndsey McKenna
wypr.org
 19 days ago

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Harry Styles: Tiny Desk Concert. ,. The former One Direction singer gave a charming performance of "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and other...

www.wypr.org

Harry Styles
Jack Antonoff
Rumi
#Watermelon Sugar#Electric Lady Studios
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night

There’s a strain of Tasteful Pop coursing through mainstream music right now, guided by Jack Antonoff’s princely hand. Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey and Clairo and Lorde have all recruited Antonoff as co-pilot on their journey to the soft and lush grounds of Tasteful Pop, cushioned by string arrangements and acoustic guitars and first-person observational songwriting that always seems to ask what is honest right now? as opposed to what might sound interesting later? As a producer, he is more than a hired gun but never an egomaniac, just the footprints in the sand when you need him the most. Even when working on funky ’70s pastiche with St. Vincent or the pop-country of the Chicks, Antonoff remains collaborative, chameleonic, versatile, and difficult to pin down save for one word: tasteful. And there is no accounting for taste.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Zella Day | The Retro Sounds of New Indie Pop

Los Angeles-based artist Zella Day gears up to release her new record this fall, recently releasing “Golden”, “Girls”, and “Dance for Love”. Mixing the vocals of Minnie Riperton with the husky magical pace and harmonies of Swedish duo First Aid Kit, her music is simultaneously familiar and entirely fresh. While new, it possesses a timeless hypnotic rhythm of soft fun 60s tunes—a treat to the ears.
Musicpublicradiotulsa.org

Scott Saloway

Jack Antonoff has become one of the most in-demand collaborators in music, with credits on the latest albums by Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent and many others. His work has taken him all over the world, but he never strays too far from his home — at least in his songwriting.
Musicwfpk.org

Bleachers Shares New Sinlge w/ Lana Dey Rey

Pop producer Jack Antonoff shared the news of Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, an upcoming album from his Bleachers persona, in May. He dropped the news of the project with the lead single “Stop Making This Hurt” and the accompanying video, and has returned with a new single called “Secret Life” featuring Lana Del Rey.
MusicNME

Bleachers – ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ review: riotous and reflective third album

Urgency has always been at the core of what Bleachers – the band led by Jack Antonoff, producer to Lorde, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Clairo – do. On their 2014 single ‘I Wanna Get Better’, it came in the form of “standing on an overpass screaming at the cars / ‘I wanna get better’”. On 2017’s ‘Everybody Lost Somebody’, it was Antonoff “trying to get myself back home”, yelping for someone to “take my clothes – that’s better”.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 30th!

This busy month for album releases concludes with, what else, a busy day for album releases! Diamond-studded singer Yola reunites with producer Dan Auerbach on Stand for Myself. Dialing up the anthems and emotions of her breakthrough, Walk Through Fire, Yola’s new set is bold and uncompromising. Speaking of followups, Happier Than Ever marks the long-awaited return of Billie Eilish; the album points to new creative frontiers for the young superstar. Veteran Los Angelenos Los Lobos salute their hometown’s musical heritage on Native Sons, offering up covers of The Beach Boys and Jackson Browne. After firmly establishing himself as producer to the stars, Jack Antonoff returns to his Bleachers project for Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, with guests including Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey.
MusicNPR

Jack Antonoff And Bruce Springsteen Head Home To Jersey On Bleachers' 'Chinatown'

Jack Antonoff is a producer and writer for some of the biggest names in music - Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey. Those are just his collaborations on records that came out this year. He still found time to record his own album with a band called Bleachers. It's coming out tomorrow, and it's called "Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night." He told me he's especially proud of this song, "Chinatown."
Musicbigtakeover.com

Interview: Dot Allison

Time. Time has a funny way of speeding up while you barely notice. One day, you’re starting your career in 1993 fronting a critically-acclaimed Scottish electronic music group called One Dove; the next, you’re embarking on a solo career that is consistently reinventing itself, from the trip-hop sounds of Afterglow (1999) to the synth-pop of We Are Science (2002) to the pastoral pop of Exaltation of Larks (2007) to the folk stylings of Room 7 1⁄2 (2009). And then, time slows down, way down. Dot Allison is well aware that people may have forgotten about her as she seemingly disappeared, outside of a few guest appearances on songs by Pete Doherty, Paul Weller and Scott Walker, for the better part of a decade. As Dot tells me, music was put on hold as she became a mother and started raising children.
MusicMiddletown Press

On Bleachers' 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,' Jack Antonoff Strips Down the Grandiosity: Album Review

Late last year, in the video for “Chinatown,” Jack Antonoff drove from New York to New Jersey, cruising down the turnpike with Bruce Springsteen riding shotgun. Last month, in an “Into the Shadow” live performance, the Bleachers frontman and pop producing titan crossed state lines again, this time in a bus with his touring bandmates. In the two videos, Antonoff embodies the conflict at the heart of Bleachers’ third album, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,” navigating the borders of his life — geographic or emotional — and grappling with his pain.
Musickrush925.com

Lana Del Rey teams up with Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers for “Secret Life”

Lana Del Rey is featured on Jack Antonoff’s new Bleachers song “Secret Life,” the fifth track included on Bleachers’s upcoming album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,’ which will be released on Friday, July 30. Antonoff and Del Rey have previously worked together; Antonoff co-produced and co-wrote the majority...
Scienceajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: fun. facts

A couple of facts about Fun (actually “fun.”, but we’ll get to that). (1) Their big break came with the song “We Are Young”—which was already growing into a hit—was featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Chevrolet. That ad also featured the band OK Go and Rob Dyrdek, the skateboard that now hosts the MTV show, Ridiculousness.
Musicinews.co.uk

Album reviews: Prince – Welcome 2 America and Bleachers – Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night

When Prince died in 2016, he left any number of unreleased works in his vault (a literal vault seems like a very Prince thing to have had). Welcome 2 America is one such album, a collection of 12 songs he didn’t even bother releasing when they were recorded in 2010 – although why he felt that the world at large couldn’t handle a swooning, grooving polemic such as this but that we could handle endless noodling jazz funk albums is beyond me.
MusicVulture

How Jack Antonoff Found That Moment of Musical Clarity on the New Bleachers Album

“All these things are designed to be little worlds in themselves and read into. Every Easter egg is probably real.” — Jack Antonoff. Since starting Switched on Pop back in 2014, we’ve had countless hours of conversation with artists such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Ray that have been soundtracked by the production work of Jack Antonoff. When we wrote a book about 21st-century pop, we devoted a chapter to the song “We Are Young,” by his band fun. He is, going back those seven years to our launch, one of the artists we’ve most wanted to interview — and so, on the occasion of a new album by his band Bleachers called Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, we finally sat down with him to hear about how he approaches his own work.
